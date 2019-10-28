Naruto Introduces A Young Hinata to Boruto in New Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now a couple episodes deep into the new time travel arc in which Boruto and Sasuke have now found themselves in the Hidden Leaf Village of the past. This has resulted in some nostalgic views of long lost characters like Jiraiya, but has also led to some emotional new looks at old favorites. Boruto is giving these older characters a fresh perspective, so it’s been leading to some interesting interactions between the young versions of the adults in his life. After surprisingly realizing how much he and his father are similar as teens, the latest episode of the series had Boruto meet his mother in the past.

Episode 130 of the series sees Boruto meet up with the various Genin of the Hidden Leaf Village at the time, and this includes Hinata Hyuga as Boruto sees just how much his mother was crushing on Naruto way back when.

Boruto was previously clued into how much his mother had cared for his father back when they were young, but it’s another thing seeing it in action. After seeing the shy young Hinata and remarking just how different she was as a child, he soon sees just how bashful and red she gets when Naruto comes in close to her. He thinks to himself that he probably shouldn’t be seeing such an intimate moment of his parents as kids, and it’s pretty adorable overall.

But the real interaction comes much later as the Genin gather for their special mission of cleaning up the bath house that Jiraiya had thrown into chaos. It’s here that Hinata opens up to Boruto and tells him that he kind of looks like Naruto. She even bids him a goodbye, and Sakura and Ino are surprised that she would open up to someone she doesn’t even now. But Hinata, probably sensing in some maternal way of her bond with him, notes that she didn’t feel nervous around Boruto.

This time travel arc has been full of emotionally impacting yet small moments like this, and there’s a potential that even more will spring up as the time travel arc continues. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.