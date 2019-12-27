Naruto Releasing Sage of Six Paths Nendoroid

Naruto has almost had as many transformations as Goku from the Dragon Ball series in his decades old franchise. While the seventh Hokage as passed the baton of protagonist onto his son Boruto in the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, that isn’t stopping companies from revisiting some of the earlier adventures of the nine tailed fox wielder. Now, Good Smile is looking to help Naruto fans relive some of the biggest battles of the franchise by creating a new Nendoroid that shows off Uzumaki in his Six Paths Sage Mode.

GoodSmile_US shared the first look at the upcoming figurine via their Official Twitter Account, perfectly recreating the power up that saw Naruto combining the transformation that his mentor Jiraiya had taught him, as well as utilizing the chakra of the Nine Tailed Fox hiding within himself:

From “Naruto Shippuden”, Nendoroid Naruto: Six Paths Sage Mode Ver. is coming soon! Here is a first look at the painted prototype! Stay tuned for more information coming soon!#NarutoShippuden #Naruto #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/HG7rAkuTY0 — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) December 21, 2019

The Nine Tailed Fox had long been a hinderance to Naruto, making him a pariah within the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha. It was only until Naruto: Shippuden that the young son of the fourth Hokage began coming into his own and showing the village just who he was. The tides of public opinion really turned when Naruto had defeated the Akatsuki member Pain, stopping his plan of destroying Konoha and saving the inhabitants of the Hidden Leaf in the process.

To this day, Naruto will still rely on this technique from time to time, though powerful as it may be, it wasn’t enough for him to recently defeat the Kara member of Jigen. Even with the combined power of both Naruto’s fully transformed persona and Sasuke giving it his all, Naruto was locked away, currently having Team 7 attempting to free him from his sealed prison.

What do you think of this Nendoroid for one of Naruto’s most powerful states? What’s been your favorite figurine from this line so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.