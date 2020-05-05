JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares Close Look at Risotto Nendoroid

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fifth iteration wrapped up its anime run some time ago, yet fans are still drawn to the series because they had been waiting for such a long time to see Golden Wind get an anime adaptation. As one of the best received iterations of the anime yet, Golden Wind not only introduced us to a new crew of heroes but several different foes across the series. Although Giorno and the Bucciarati Gang dealt with all sorts of threats when working against Passione, the biggest and most memorable came from the Hitman Team.

This was especially true for the leader of this faction, Risotto Nero, whose slick character design and demeanor made him a super cool foe. Now that coolness has been given a pocket sized makeover as he'll be the next character in the series to join JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's line of Nendoroid figures. GoodSmile recently shared a closer look at the new figure to Twitter, and it's adorably deadly!

Kahotan takes a look at Nendoroid Risotto Nero from "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind"! He's available for preorder now! Find out more in the blog below! Read more: https://t.co/kRB80WlAHn#jojo #jjba #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/4VaS2yU3ww — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) May 1, 2020

Although Risotto Nero was the leader of the Hitman Team, he never did get his chance at Giorno and the others. Since their main task was to assassinate Trish Una and deal a heavy blow to Passione's boss, Risotto eventually sought out the boss on his own after the rest of his team falls in battle. Then it leads to the reveal of his magnetic Stand, and got into quite the unexpected fight.

Risotto probably isn't high on the list of characters wanted for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Nendoroid collection, but his super cool look makes it stand out from the rest of the shelf. It's probably why this character was chosen to get this pocket-sized chibi treatment in the first place! Now we have to see who's coming next in the line!

What did you think of the Hitman Team in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind? How did Risotto rank among all the villains of the fifth season? What did you think of his fight with Doppio? Where does Risotto's Stand rank in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

