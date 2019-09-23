Naruto Introduces Major New Villain in Boruto’s Latest Chapter

When it comes to Boruto, fans know a good few things about its main villains. An organization called Kara has kept the Ninja World on its toes as of late, and Kawaki confirmed a man known as Jigen is leading the group. The baddie is definitely one fans would do well respect, and it turns out there's a very good reason to fear Jigen like all of Kara does.

Recently, the reason went live in the new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It was there fans met up with Naruto and Sasuke as they took on Jigen, but they were no match at the moment. Fans were shocked at how easily the Kara leader handled both fighters at once, but there is solid explanation for the win.

After all, Jigen isn't actually Jigen. The man is little more than a vessel which a character named Isshiki Otsutsuki is using. And if that name sounds familiar, good. This isn't the first time the person has been mentioned, but it is the first time they've been seen in action.

For those unaware, Isshiki Otsutsuki is a member of the - you guessed it - Otsutsuki clan. Legend states he came to Earth alongside Kaguya as partners, but the pair separated along the way. While Kaguya went on to orchestrate Madara Uchiha and the Fourth Great Ninja War, it seems Isshiki has been biding his time. At some point, the villain put together Kara and took over Jigen as a vessel thanks to his Karma mark. Now, it seems Isshiki is ready to take his secret plan to the next level, and fans now know the fighter is certainly strong enough to see it through. That is, unless Kawaki and Boruto can stop the villain before he goes too far.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.