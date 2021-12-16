Naruto: FLOW Comments on Their Return to the Anime

The story of Naruto and his journey in the Hidden Leaf Village has been running for decades in both its anime and manga series, spawning from the mind of mangaka Masashi Kishimoto. When it comes to the television series, one of the biggest bands responsible for the show’s soundtrack, FLOW, is set to make a comeback as the band has recently commented on what had them returning to the franchise via the sequel series following a new set of young ninjas in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Currently, in the anime series for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the Chunin Exams have promoted a number of the next generation of ninjas in Konoha and across the ninja world, and the series is set to explore the young warrior Kawaki as he attempts to become a full-fledged member of the Hidden Leaf Village. It might be quite sometime before the anime once again follows the events of its manga, as the battle between the new leader of the Kara Organization, Code, is seeking revenge for the loss of his master Jigen, shortly after the Otsutsuki was killed as a result of his battle against Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, and Kawaki.

The band FLOW shared comments about their return to the Naruto franchise, stating that the collection of musicians was originally thinking of not making a comeback to the Shonen series, but realized that the timing was too perfect as the twentieth anniversary of both the band and the anime arrived:

どーも 個人的には絶対おこがましくてやれないと思っていました



NARUTOの世代を担わせてもらってたバンドが次世代のBORUTOの楽曲を担当するなんて…



ただアニメ20周年

FLOWデビュー20周年



これも何かの縁なんですね



やるからには全力で創らせていただきました



「GO!!!」の次世代ver完成🍥 — TAKE_FLOW (@TAKE_FLOW) December 12, 2021

The world of the Hidden Leaf Village has changed astronomically since the battle against Jigen, with Kawaki losing the ability to rely on the energy known as Karma and the nine-tailed fox dying as a result of Naruto employing the power of the Baryon Mode. With the anime deciding to take a lighter approach by presenting the young ninjas with a new set of Chunin Exams, the television show is making some major changes from its source material, such as promoting Sarada Uchiha to the level of Chunin. With Kawaki set to venture on an adventure of his own, there might be more changes on the way.

