Naruto Promo Reveals Why Ao Pledged Loyalty to Kara

The Vessel Arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations hasn't just been showing us more of the Kara Organization, the big new threat that is facing the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village, but also their puppet in Ao, with the promo for the next installment of the anime surprisingly showing us exactly why the ninja of the Hidden Mist decided to pledge his allegiance to the rogue ninja led by the villain Jigen. With the preview also showing us Team 7 in a full-fledged battle against Ao, it's clear that the Hidden Mist Ninja's fall from grace will be explored!

Ao returned in the anime when Konoha held a remembrance day for those who were lost during the Fourth Ninja World War, the globe-spanning confrontation that had the Akatsuki, led by Obito and Madara Uchiha, attempting to recreate the world and trap everyone within it inside of an illusion state. Ao, during the Fourth Ninja World War, became a huge contributor to the ninja world, helping to combat the Akatsuki and the scores of deceased ninja that were resurrected by Kabuto, who held the powers of Orochimaru at his disposal. Needless to say, Ao has taken a big turn since he was once considered to be one of the ninja world's greatest heroes.

Twitter User Boruto 4 Life shared the preview for the 186th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, featuring Team 7 fighting against the Kara Organization's "ace in the hole" with Ao, who reveals that the nefarious collective has given him a purpose in life while also giving him some serious new hardware to boost his power:

Boruto Episode 186 Preview. The Long Awaited Ao Fight!#boruto pic.twitter.com/EPsC2smQYV — Jackson ジャクソン {KAWAKI SZN} (@Boruto4life) February 7, 2021

Ao has definitely been unique among the many threats that have faced Konoha not just because of his past, but also thanks to the technological weaponry that is at his disposal, making him a serious threat to the Hidden Leaf and Team 7. Fans have been waiting for some time for the arrival of the Vessel Arc to the anime proper, with the television series finally diving more into the source material of the manga, and it's clear that the life of Boruto will never be the same following the conclusion of this action-packed storyline.

What do you think of the reveal of why Ao teamed up with the Kara Organization?