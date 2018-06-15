Is ‘Naruto’ Preparing A Big Sharingan Surprise?

When it comes to Naruto, you have to expect the unexpected. Kakashi once taught fans to look underneath the underneath on missions, and fans have taken such lessons to heart. After all, the anime fandom is on the hunt for spoilers, and one questions whether Boruto is ready to out a Sharingan surprise.

Over on social media, a slew of unverified sources went live with a stunning Boruto note. According to reports, the anime’s episode this week will reveal a special fact about Urashiki Otsutsuki. The mysterious villain has proven to be formidable so far, but the rumors say he’s about to get even more overpowered.

You know, considering the guy might be able to wield the Rinne Sharingan.

So far, there is no official word on whether Urashiki will drop such a bomb, but the idea has fans wigging out. While the Sharingan itself isn’t new, the idea of a second Otsutsuki member having the power is. In fact, there are only three people know to have used the Rinne Sharingan, and Kaguya was one of them. The list rounds out with the Ten-Tails and Madara Uchiha, so Urashiki would be joining a prestigious list if he can use the bloodline power.

For those of you who don’t remember, the Rinne Sharingan is one of the most powerful dojutsu out there. The red-and-black iris is the ancestor of the Rinnegan and Sharingan respectively. It has powers of both those individual dojutsu plus a major bonus. Those who wield the Rinne Sharingan can invoke Infinite Tsukuyomi, a devastating genjutsu that Madara wanted to enslave the world with. So, you can guess who Naruto and Sasuke would feel about another Otsutsuki ninja having the dreaded power.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well.

Do you think there are any roots to this anime rumor?