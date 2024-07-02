New Naruto Promo Pits Boruto Against Boro

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a new generation of ninjas to Hidden Leaf Village. While the son of the Seventh might not have a Nine-Tailed Fox bouncing around inside of his head, he has another major internal issue to deal with. Boruto currently shares his body with the villainous Momoshiki, a member of the Otsutsuki, who might present more issues than Kurama when all is said and done. While the shonen series has continued in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, one fan animator has taken the chance to revisit the past and re-imagine the fight between Boruto and one of Kara’s strongest members, Boro.

When the Kara Organization first appeared, they presented themselves as mysterious ninjas that were employed by the Otsutsuki. Looking to continue their trend of immortality, Kara was initially led by Jigen with Boro acting as something of a cult leader to enrapture regular people to the organization’s cause. When Team 7 took on the larger-than-life Kara member, it took everything they had to defeat him as Sarada Uchiha led the charge. Ultimately, Boro was defeated but it took Boruto giving the reins of his body to Momoshiki to put the final nail in Boro’s coffin.

Boruto Vs. Boro: War of The B’s

Even though Konoha scored a major victory against the Kara Organization by defeating Jigen, the Hidden Leaf ninjas had little time to celebrate. Jigen’s protege Code took the reins of the crumbling organization, employing new allies in Eida and Daemon. Thanks to Eida weaving a wild spell on the world, everyone believes Boruto to be a threat to the ninja world and the Seventh Hokage’s son has much more to worry about than an opponent like Boro.

NEW ANIMATION FOR BORUSHIKI VS BORO!!!



WOWWWW 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vfe2a6QnFM — Hσwl (@howlxithree) June 29, 2024

Studio Pierrot, the anime production house that has been with the Hidden Leaf Village for decades, has yet to state when the anime will make a return. Last year, Pierrot confirmed that four new episodes of the original Naruto series were on the way, though they had to be delayed due to animation issues. When Boruto’s story returns to the small screen, there should be some episodes of Naruto Next Generations left in the tank before the anime dives right into the Two Blue Vortex.

