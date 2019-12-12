Fans React To Urashiki’s Huge Defeat In Latest Boruto

It seems that Urashiki has been the villain of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation for quite some time now. With the member of the Otsutsuki Clan pulling out all the stops in an attempt to steal the nine tailed fox’s chakra from within Naruto, the celestial ninja even goes so far as to eat his own eyes to grant himself a power up that can take out the ninja in front of him. However, this final attempt proves futile as the combined power of both Naruto and Boruto and a giant Rasengan prove to be the antagonist’s undoing.
With Urashiki seemingly destroyed completely, fans are letting the world know their thoughts about the villain and his defeat that we witnessed in the most recent episode of Boruto!
At Least He Went Out On A Laugh
All of Urashiki’s laughs this episode were so funny 😂 I love him I’m sad he’s dead— Chase 🌤 (@chasehartman8) December 12, 2019
Respect The Toad Mouth Trap
I also really like how #Jiraya was using the Toad Oil Bomb (Against #Urashiki), Normally that Jutsu should Immobilize a person, but it was mostly a Diversion bcuz Urashiki’s Speed was to great, & then to eventually provide the Successful Get away he Created an Earth Style Wall.— Tosin Mebude (@_Tosin) December 12, 2019
A True Disappointment
Gotta love ya boy #Urashiki, man stayed a true disappointment to the very end 😂— Black☆Anime (@Dreadw0lfsRise) December 11, 2019
Some Folks Just Weren’t Happy
Boruto messes up the power scaling I feel cause 1. Wtf did urashiki do with his eye and shit to become so powerful? 2How come Jiraiya got tossed around like this? 3 sasuke was useless— robin rogue (@hoe_kage94) December 11, 2019
Gudbay Our Friend
Gudbay urashiki😭❤ pic.twitter.com/Yg0hfm7A7Z— luwinmark (@axuxintakamu) December 11, 2019
The Power Levels Don’t Line Up
last episode of Boruto was decent but… all the characters seem super buffed in this series— lawrence. (@OutMiiMynd) December 11, 2019
like, how is it that Kid Naruto & Boruto can take out Urashiki and the way they described his power level was off the charts
Potential Was Wasted
Time travel arc of boruto:— Noddy (@hoynoddy) December 11, 2019
-Plot was average at first then turned shit at the last part
-they prolly only did it for the nostalgia, which i kindaaa liked(?)
-urashiki’s character was literally wasted, shit-on, got dumpstered, etc. his potential was sO HUGEEE
-this one is a const-
Truly The Best Ending
Fixed the Urashiki fight pic.twitter.com/Y4jwcys7Tf— Dekker The Kush Pillar ❹ 🎄🎁 (@AEdekker24) December 11, 2019