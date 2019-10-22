This Intense Naruto Cosplay Pays Tribute to Zabuza

Throughout the decades of Naruto, Team 7 has clashed against a large number of foes. From Orochimaru to Akatsuki to Madara Uchiha, fans of the series may sometimes forget about the first villain that Naruto and his friends squared off against in the series proper, with Zabuza of the Hidden Mist Village. Wielding a giant sword and allowing Kakashi to first demonstrate his skills, Zabuza was something of a tragic character while being a threat to ninja of the Hidden Leaf. Now, one fan has decided to honor this first foe with an intense cosplay of their own!

Gatz_Cosplay shared their impressive cosplay, bringing the ninja of the Hidden Mist Village back to life once again with a ripped costume that proves just how terrifying and threatening Zabuza was as the first major villain for Naruto and the rest of Team 7 had to face down:

Zabuza did return from the grave however, following his original death during his conflict with Kakashi and Team 7, brought back to life during the Fourth Ninja World War thanks to Orochimaru’s forbidden jutsus. Though the sword wielding ninja was forced to fight against the ninja of Konoha once again, he managed to do so with respect as he learned his death helped fuel Naruto’s goal of becoming the best ninja he could.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.