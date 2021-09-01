Naruto Announces New Ending Theme For Boruto

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently giving anime fans a civil war within the ranks of the villainous collective of rogue ninjas known as the Kara Organization, with the leader of the group Jigen battling against the mysterious Kashin Koji, but it seems as if the television series is looking to add another new element to the series with a new ending theme. With the adaptation giving us a new opening theme recently that hints at the insane battles to come between Konoha and Kara, it's clear that Masashi Kishimoto's series is pulling out all the stops for its future.

The upcoming ending theme is set to be performed by the Japanese boy band, J01, which was actually formed last year as a result of a reality show competition, wherein eleven members were chosen to form this new musical act and it seems as if they are hitting the ground floor running by becoming a part of one of the biggest Shonen franchises around.

The Official Website for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had J01 share a quote regarding them being chosen to give the anime series its new ending theme, expressing their excitement to enter the world of the Hidden Leaf Village and the ninja world at large:

"This time, our JO1 song will be used as the ending theme for "BORUTO". I never dreamed that it could be used as the ending theme for that popular anime. Thank you so much for giving me such a wonderful opportunity. All the members are delighted from the bottom of my heart! The ending song "Prologue" is a song that incorporates the friendship and challenges of BORUTO and others. When I first listened to this song, I felt it in the lyrics that sang the bond between us JO1 members and fans, and it became a song with a stronger feeling. I hope many people will listen to it!"

The current battle between Jigen and Koji will have big ramifications on the ninja world, while also setting the stage for a massive battle between the Hidden Leaf and Kara that will shift a number of players and might just see some characters stricken from the map entirely.

What do you think of J01 being chosen to be the band behind the new ending theme of Boruto?