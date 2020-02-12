Naruto Cosplay Crosses The Akatsuki With The Avengers

The Akatsuki paved the way for the Kara Organization in the sequel series of the Naruto franchise, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the group of rogue ninjas attempting to control the world. While the villainous organization was eventually broken down during their fights with Konoha and the rest of the ninja world, their impression on the shinobi world continues to this very day. Now, one cosplayer has decided to hilariously merge the villain Kakuzu and Marvel’s Avengers in a disturbing cosplay!

Kakuzu’s masks on his back helped keep his body together, making him effectively immortal thanks to his technique of Earth Grudge Fear. The member of the Akatsuki was easily one of the most dangerous, taking a number of different body parts from other ninja to make himself stronger, housing four different hearts within his body. Of course, like so many other villains in the ninja franchise, he fell to both Naruto and a number of other ninjas from Konoha. We can only imagine just how powerful Kakuzu would be if he began harvesting the body parts of Marvel’s Avengers!

Reddit User DraftDraw shared this impressive cosplay that takes various Avengers’ masks and places them onto the back of Kakuzu, hinting at the idea that the dark ninja had made a trip to the Marvel Universe and taken body parts of the Avengers for himself:

Kakuzu did return briefly during the Fourth Ninja World War, resurrected by Kabuto employing the powers of Orochimaru to bring back all the villains and heroes of Naruto under his command. Though he hasn’t appeared since his death, Kakuzu remains one of the most visually disturbing villains in the history of the franchise to date, thanks to his ragdoll aesthetic.

