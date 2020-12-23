Hinata Rings In The Holidays With This Naruto Cosplay

✖

Hinata has always had a crush on the isolated denizen of the Hidden Leaf Village, eventually revealing her feelings for Naruto at the tail end of the Naruto: Shippuden series, and while she might not be on the front lines as much as she once was as she's taking care of her two children, that isn't stopping one fan from ringing in the holidays with the member of the Hyuga Clan thanks to some spot-on Cosplay! Hinata's ninja days might be behind her, but she still has the power of the Byakugan to rely on in a pinch!

When the latest sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had begun, Hinata had settled down with Naruto as he became the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, birthing two children in the titular Boruto and his younger sister Himawari, who is far more like their mother thanks in part to her inheritance of the Byakugan ability. As the manga for the series currently pits both Naruto and Boruto against the leader of the Kara Organization in Jigen, we have to imagine that it won't be long until we see Hinata once again in the series, especially if the Seventh Hokage's death is imminent as has been teased for quite some time now.

Instagram Cosplayer Megumi Cosplays honored the season by putting together a Naruto cosplay that imagines how the member of the Hyuga Clan would celebrate Christmas, something that we haven't seen in the Masashi Kishimoto Shonen franchise to this date:

The latest installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga witnessed the trio of ninja from the sequel series seemingly defeating one of the biggest threats to the Hidden Leaf Village within the sequel series, though in doing so, have perhaps unleashed an even greater threat that might tear Hinata's hear in two. With Jump Festa announcing the arrival of Kawaki to the anime with the upcoming "Vessel Arc", 2021 is looking to be a big year for the current series, especially with creator Masashi Kishimoto returning for writing duties in the manga!

