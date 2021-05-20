Naruto Cosplay Focuses on Kushina, Mother of Naruto

✖

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has focused on an adult version of Naruto as he attempts to raise a family while also working as the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, but his past is something that will stick to fans of the Shonen series for quite some time as one cosplayer brought Naruto's mother Kushina to life. Even though Kushina wasn't able to see her son grow up, the influence that she had on the franchise and the touching flashback that played out during Naruto: Shippuden, Kushina has gained more popularity over the years.

Kushina was definitely where Naruto had inherited his fiery personality, with the father of her child, Minato, harboring a far more stoic demeanor in his role as the fourth Hokage of Konoha. During an introspective scene in Naruto: Shippuden, Naruto was able to meet his mother for the first time and the two quickly bonded as they shared stories and advice. Kushina was ultimately proud of her son, with the mother sacrificing her life to save her offspring. Naruto's mother was originally intended to house the Nine-Tailed Fox but thanks to the nefarious machinations of Obito and Madara Uchiha, her and Minato's lives were cut short.

Instagram Cosplayer Alexy Sky shared this brand new take on Kushina, who gave birth to the future Hokage who would become one of the most popular Shonen characters and continues to appear in the franchise as the seventh major leader of the Hidden Leaf Village:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_)

While the days of the Akatsuki came to a close in Naruto Shippuden, with Naruto coming into contact with his mother as a result of his attempt to gain more power from the Nine-Tails, the threats to the Hidden Leaf Village haven't disappeared as the Kara Organization is attempting to radically change the ninja world. With the battle against the leader of the organization, Jigen, involving Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki teaming up to take down the vessel for Ishiki, Konoha will be forever changed and the future for the Hidden Leaf definitely seems that much darker.

What do you think of this fresh look at the mother of Naruto? Do you think we'll one day see Kushina return to the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.