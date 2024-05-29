Naruto Cosplay Recreates Sasuke's Best Fit

Sasuke Uchiha has had a wild trip in the Naruto series, changing quite drastically over the course of the original Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and most recently, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Regardless of when he appeared, the last remaining member of the Uchiha Clan has always played a significant role in the history of the Hidden Leaf Vilage. Now, one cosplayer has decided to travel back into the past to bring one of Sasuke's best, and scariest, looks to life during his time following in Orochimaru's shadow.

There were several factors that came into play in terms of Sasuke making his decision to leave the Hidden Leaf Village behind him. The Uchiha had nothing on his mind outside of getting revenge on his brother Itachi and was more than willing to join up with Orochimaru to increase his own power. Ultimately, Sasuke would become strong enough to defeat Orochimaru and finally gain the vengeance that he had so desired, but the truth behind why Itachi had eliminated the Uchiha Clan made it a bittersweet victory. Since the conclusion of Shippuden, Sasuke has been looking for redemption by not only doing "wet work" for Konoha but teaching the son of the Seventh, Boruto Uzumaki, some useful techniques.

Sasuke Unchained

Sasuke was never closer to being considered a villain than Shippuden, as the Uchiha was more than willing to throw friendships on the fire if it would help him achieve his goals. At the end of the sequel series, anime fans were able to witness the long-awaited rematch between Naruto and Sasuke and it was one that was well worth the wait. As a result of the confrontation, both Sasuke and Naruto lost one of their arms but that hasn't stopped the pair from remaining two of the most powerful ninjas in Konoha's roster.

In Two Blue Vortex, Sasuke has been taken off the board in an unexpected way. The latest Boruto series has him becoming a victim of the Divine Trees, as his body is being used as a vessel for the sentient plants. Luckily for the ninja world, there is still one Uchiha in the wild as Sarada is looking to free her father and save the village she calls home.

Want to see if Sasuke is able to survive the latest events of the Two Blue Vortex?