Shonen Jump Editor Explains Why Naruto Surpassed One Piece Overseas

With more than 500 million copies to its name, One Piece is a behemoth. The hit Shonen Jump series has been sailing the seas for decades, and in that time, One Piece has seen other series make a name for themselves. For instance, Naruto made its debut some time after One Piece went live, and it somehow found global success ahead of Eiichiro Oda’s pirate tale. And according to some well-known editors at Shonen Jump, the reason Naruto surpassed One Piece comes down to drama.

The breakdown between Naruto and One Piece was held at Shonen Jump as editors Yahagi Kosuke and Kazuhiko Torishima unpacked the franchises. It was there Yahagi, who edited Naruto with creator Masashi Kishimoto, admitted the series is easier to take in because it isn’t as layered as One Piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The drama of One Piece is very interesting. On the other hand, Naruto is easier to understand because of the action and other aspects rather than the drama. I have children, and when I show it to them, the thing they don’t understand the most is the drama,” Yahagi admitted in the interview.

“We’ve been reading manga for a long time, so we tend to read deeper into what makes manga interesting. But many people overseas don’t understand Japanese manga. I think that’s probably because they don’t have literacy or reading comprehension. So, ultimately, I think that Naruto doesn’t require that kind of reading comprehension.”

Takashi Matsuyama, an editor who worked on Dragon Ball, also chimed in about their take on Naruto. In his perspective, Matsuyama feels One Piece is like a classic yakuza film while Naruto is akin to a flashy Hollywood flick.

“This is just my feeling, but what One Piece is doing is, although it may sound strange to call it kabuki, the chivalry way, right? Like old yakuza movies. It’s like a theatrical or stage play, including the tear-jerking parts that appeal to Japanese people. Naruto is Hollywood-oriented in a sense, including the development. That’s why I think the nature of it selling well around the world is different.”

While Naruto has certainly enjoyed success globally, One Piece has definitely climbed the ranks in recent years. Thanks to an anime renaissance and its live-action adaptation at Netflix, One Piece is now making a name for itself outside of Asia. So if you want to know more about the seafaring series, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

“Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!”

What do you think about this Shonen Jump breakdown? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!