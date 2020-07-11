This Naruto LEGO Ideas Pitch Is Too Good to Be True

✖

The Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha has allowed Naruto and his ninja friends to appear in a number of different pieces of merchandise across the board, with apparel and video games being just the tip of the iceberg when it came to the anime franchise, but one fan created a pitch for Lego that would translate Team 7 and company into the long time series. Legos have been a building set for fans for decades, first premiering in 1949 and having hit a number of pop culture properties such as the Avengers and Star Wars to name a few.

The Hidden Leaf Village isn't just responsible for birthing generations of ninja looking to protect their village and the world at large, but also created a city unlike anything else in the medium of anime. If Lego were to create set pieces for Konoha and the ninja that dwell within it, we're sure that a number of anime fans would jump at the chance to assemble pieces of the history of the Naruto franchise! With the series having recently been acquired by the streaming serivce on Funimation, fans have a chance to once again dive into the legends that were built in the franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto!

Reddit User BAT-CERV shared these amazing mock ups that imagine what the characters of Team 7, Kakashi, and the ramen slinger who often would help feed the wielder of the nine tailed fox on the regular would look like if they were translated into the building sets that are Legos:

Naruto has come to North America time and time again in a number of different ways, with Hollywood stars such as Michael B. Jordan and John Boyega expressing their love of the franchise. With a live action feature length film in the process of being developed, perhaps the idea of a Lego Set modeled after the anime ninja franchise doesn't seem as far fetched as it might once have. While the anime series is currently following a new generation of the Hidden Leaf with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the original series still hold a special place in a number of anime fans' hearts.

Would you be willing to pick up a Lego Set modeled after the Hidden Leaf Village franchise? What other anime series would you love to see translated into Legos?

