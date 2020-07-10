Grab Seasons Of Naruto For Free Right Now

✖

The franchise of Naruto has made the titular ninja character and his friends within the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha a household name and now, you can revisit the series, or experience it for the first time, completely for free. With the series having hit the headlines recently thanks in part to Funimation acquiring the entire original Naruto series on their streaming service, anime fans will now have the opportunity to grab a collection of episodes from both the first series and the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden absolutely free thanks in part to the Microsoft Store.

The first twenty five episodes of the original Naruto anime are available for free for the next few days right here thanks to Microsoft, as well as the first thirteen of Shippuden, giving audiences more than enough ninja action should they choose to jump on this deal. The Naruto franchise has been running for decades, originally following the exploits of the titular wielder of the nine tailed fox, and then subsequently following the adventures of his son, Boruto, in the series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With no signs of concluding the latest series any time soon, there's a lot of material for fans to consume if they're entering this sereis for the first time with this offering!

Twitter User Wario64 shared the deal with the Microsoft Store, letting fans download a number of episodes from both the first Naruto anime series that introduced the world to the village of Konoha, and its sequel which follows Team 7 following a time skip that shows the beloved characters as teenagers:

Currently, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the Hidden Leaf Village is struggling to combat the nefarious machinations of the Kara Organization, a group of rogue ninja that are aiming to change the world in the name of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. With the latest series focusing on the son of Naruto and his struggle with the energy known as "Karma", the anime itself is getting ready to introduce viewers to Kara as well as throw a brand new set of problems to the new version of Team 7!

Will you be snagging these free seasons of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

