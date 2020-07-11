Naruto Fan Wows with Sick Kakashi Animation

✖

There was perhaps no better way to introduce the franchise of Naruto to anime fans worldwide than by introducing the fan favorite teacher in the form of the Copy Cat Ninja in Kakashi, and one fan has created a stunning animation that blends real life choreography and some slick use of anime. The mentor of Team 7 hit the scene by teaching Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke the methods that were most effective in them becoming ninjas for the Hidden Leaf Village, eventually earning his place as Hokage following the conclusion of the sequel series of Naruto Shippuden!

Kakashi, in the recent series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has mostly avoided the spotlight, allowing a new generation of ninja to take center stage in the son of Naruto and his friends in the newly imagined Team 7, as well as the other ninja teams of Konoha. In a recent story line in Boruto, Kakashi joined his life long friend of Might Guy in an attempt to find a hot spring that might have the magical properties to heal the mentor of Rock Lee from the injuries he suffered at the end of Shippuden. Though a mystical cure wasn't found, the bond between these two best friends was only strengthened by the adventure.

Instagram Artist T_.Man shared this impressive blending of real world moves with some stylish animation to create a perfect interpretation of the copy cat ninja, and sixth Hokage, in Kakashi, who continues to be a valued resource for the Hidden Leaf Village to this day:

As the Kara Organization looms large over Konoha, Kakashi has been somewhat absent from the proceedings, with Naruto, Sasuke, and the new kids on the block of Boruto mostly handling the battles, though we would imagine that we haven't seen the last of the Sharingan wielding teacher from the ninja franchise!

What do you think of this stunning Naruto animation that does the Copy Cat Ninja justice? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!

