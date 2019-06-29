Naruto Fan Brings The Sexy no Jutsu To Life With This Cosplay

Naruto learned a number of insane techniques and moves during his time attempting to become a future Hokage in the hidden leaf village of Konoha. From the rasengan that allowed him to form a ball of deadly condensed air in his palm to the “shadow clone jutsu” which created hundreds, if not thousands, of clones of himself for any situation, the jinchuuriki had any number of tricks up his sleeve. The most ridiculous had to be the “Sexy No Jutsu” which the young ninja used to transform himself into an older female version of himself.

Reddit User AzuraCosplay posted this amazing cosplay that envisions her as the bi-product of Naruto’s goofiest ninjutsu:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Sexy No Jutsu” has been a part of the Naruto series almost since its beginning, with the young ninja relying on it to mostly pull the strings of some of the older, more perverted members of Konoha and other ninja villages. Specifically, Naruto’s mentor, Jiraiya, who had taught him how to master the Rasengan, was a huge admirer of women and the technique itself. Unfortunately, as you fans may know, Jiraiya died in a one-on-one fight against his former student Pain, and so will never be able to experience this ridiculous Jutsu again.

At one point in the series, Naruto’s unofficial student, Konohamaru noticed that his “unique jutsu” wasn’t affecting most women in the same way it was affecting their older ninja. Creating a new technique to grab the attentions of his female co-horts, Konohamaru created the “Sexy Boy On Boy Technique” that is exactly what it sounds like. When he created this jutsu, it displayed Sasuke and Sai…together and caused Sakura to immediately become so embarrassed that she screamed at the young ninja to knock it off.

What do you think of this genderbending cosplay that shines a new light on the “Sexy No Jutsu”? Do you think this style will continue to appear in the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as it has in the past? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.