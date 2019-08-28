Viral Video Imagines Naruto’s Fire Style Jutsu IRL

When it comes down to it, the “Fire Style Jutsu” seems like child’s play at this point within the Naruto franchise. After decades have passed in the world of Konoha and the characters of Naruto, the power of ninja’s jutsus have grown exponentially, allowing some ninjas to create monsters the size of skyscrapers, summon planet sized asteroids, and even raise an army of the dead. Still, there’s something to be said for the classics as one fan decided to create a video that went viral wherein he mimics the trademark move of Sasuke Uchiha and uses it in a creative and hilarious way.

Reddit User Lapras96 shared this video of a man performing the hand signs needed to perform the Fire Style Jutsu that allows a ninja to blow a fireball out of their mouths, which he “uses” in real life to fan the flames within his fireplace:

As mentioned earlier, the Fire Style Jutsu may not be one of the strongest moves around in this day and age of Naruto, but it still is a go to for several ninja who are looking for a quick attack to unleash upon their enemies. The Fire Style Jutsu was one of the first ninja techniques shown in the wildly popular anime franchise that made use of hand signs to create the move, and a large portion of other moves do the same.

Sasuke himself has changed significantly from the days of the original Naruto franchise to that of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Having settled down with teammate, and long time admirer, Sakura, the couple had a daughter and Sasuke let his need for revenge finally pass. Now, putting his talents to use as a ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village, the final member of the Uchiha Clan is still one of the most powerful ninja in the world.

What do you think of this hilarious viral video that uses the Fire Style Jutsu in the real world? What is your favorite ninja technique from the Naruto franchise to date?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.