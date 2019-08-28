Naruto Brings Out Gaara’s Best Fight Yet in Boruto

Gaara has long been one of the most powerful and terrifying ninja in the roster of the Naruto franchise. First appearing as a straight up villain during his earlier days, his ability to manipulate sand, as well as the beast hidden within him, made him one of the toughest threats that the ninja of Konoha could possibly encounter. Making short work of Rock Lee in his first fight, Gaara attempted to bring down the village of the Hidden Leaf but eventually changed his ways, becoming a steadfast ally to the protagonists of the series. Now, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has given Gaara his best fight to date!

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the recent battle that Gaara had with the villainous and bizarre Urashiki, with the denizen of the moon eliciting comparisons to the villain that came before him in the Boruto franchise, Momoshiki:

Which one did you like more? Gaara vs Urashiki or Gaara vs Momoshiki? pic.twitter.com/GZY1neL1nD — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) August 26, 2019

Gaara has come a long way since his early days and villainous tendencies that made him something of a loose cannon to both enemies and allies alike. While his skew toward becoming more heroic has, arguably, made him a tad weaker than when he would unleash his anger and “Tailed Beast”, his stoic personality and love of his nation has made him the current Kazekage of the Sand Village. Still, Gaara can throw down when he needs to, as is the case with the antagonistic Urashiki, who manages to deftly dodge a ton of Gaara’s attacks but still deliver one of the Sand Village ninja’s greatest fights to date.

Aside from becoming a leader to his village, Gaara has also become a father, adopting the boy Shinki who holds powers that are very similar to his father. While Shinki’s true parentage has yet to be uncovered, it is clear that his mastery of “iron sand” leads credence to the idea that he holds more in common with his adoptive father than one can believe.

What do you think of the battle between Gaara and Urashiki? Can anything ever top the fight between Rock Lee and Gaara in the franchise as a whole? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

