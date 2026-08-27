Naruto Goes Viral For Major League Baseball Game Flub: Watch

In recent years, the anime medium has discovered new and exciting ways to prove how popular it has become in the West. With Hollywood adapting anime franchises to live-action, enacting wild crossovers such as SpongeBob meeting Luffy, and too many other examples to count, the time has come once again for Naruto Uzumaki to hit the mound. At a recent Major League Baseball game, the Seventh Hokage has once again been given the chance to not only take part in the festivities, but also throw out the first pitch for the exhibition game between the Cardinals and the Orioles.

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August 25th might have been the game between the two bird-themed baseball teams, but it also just so happened to be Naruto night for the Arizona Cardinals. In the recent past, shonen franchises such as One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen have had anime-themed sports nights, and the time has come once again for Konoha to represent. While this isn’t the first time that Naruto has taken part in an MLB game, having previously been involved in a recent bout between the Giants and the Blue Jays, this time around turned quite a few heads. Despite throwing out quite a few Rasengans in his day, Uzumaki unfortunately threw over the catcher’s head, proving that even the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox doesn’t make him an expert on the mound. You can see the cursed video below.

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Naruto’s Status In Limbo

Pierrot

Naruto’s pitch isn’t the only thing that has left many anime fans scratching their heads. It’s been years since we last saw the world of Konoha on the small screen, as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released its “Farewell” episode in 2023. While Studio Pierrot had confirmed that they were working on a return to the original story that started it all with four new anime episodes of Naruto, the project was indefinitely delayed. Luckily, fans are getting their hopes up once again as the shonen franchise has already confirmed they are planning a big reveal at this year’s New York Comic Con in October.

While Naruto’s anime adaptation remains missing in action, the same isn’t true for the manga, which has continued to release new chapters on a monthly basis. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been focusing on a teenage Boruto Uzumaki as he finds the entire world against him thanks to the nefarious machinations of Eida. The manga recently took a summer break following recent events that saw Boruto free more of his allies from Eida’s spell, with the next chapter set to arrive next month in September. Should the anime make a comeback, it seems like a safe bet that the Two Blue Vortex will be the next key part of the television series.