Naruto’s Strangest Stage Play Reveals Live-Action Look Before Konoha’s Hollywood Debut

Lionsgate and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton are planning to bring to life a brand-new take on the Hidden Leaf Village. With a live-action Naruto movie set to arrive in the future, this is far from the first time that a live-action project focusing on Konoha has landed. Stage plays have long been a tradition in Japan wherein anime franchises test their hands at the “real world,” with Naruto remaining a prime example of hitting the stage. Before we witness the Western take on Naruto Uzumaki’s journey, a new stage play unlike any other is set to arrive in 2027.

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Ninja Stage Naruto will once again take theater patrons back to the early days of Konoha, which is well-explored ground for previous stage plays. What will be different this time around is the fact that the performance will contain no dialogue whatsoever, meaning that the actors will have to portray the events and emotions of their characters via their physical movements. While the full details regarding what events the play will cover remain a mystery, Ninja Stage Naruto has shown off the members of Team 7, as the live-action Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi have been revealed. You can check out Yuri Takahashi as Naruto, REI as Sasuke, Yui Oikawa as Sakura, and HIROMA as Kakashi below.

Naruto’s Ninjutsu on The Stage

Shueisha

Live Spectacle Naruto was the first stage production that introduced theater-goers to Konoha, with a surprising seven full plays having been released in Japan. Covering the early events through Naruto: Shippuden, there has yet to be a play that covers Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Considering the track record of the shonen series, it might only be a matter of time before we see Boruto Uzumaki following in his father’s footsteps when it comes to the theater. With Hollywood working on its own take on the ninja world, the West has some serious work to do to catch up with the stage productions.

Speaking of the upcoming Lionsgate live-action adaptation, HIROMA might be taking on the role of Kakashi for the stage production, but a young actor in Hollywood is circling the role for the film. Charles Melton has reportedly been in “final talks” to take on Team 7’s teacher, the copycat ninja, marking the first major casting news that the live-action Naruto film has revealed. At present, Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura haven’t been cast, though with filming set to begin early next year, we could see this news arriving sooner rather than later. Joining the likes of One Piece, Alita: Battle Angel, Yu Yu Hakusho, and live-action anime adaptations, now seems like the perfect time for Naruto to finally get similar treatment.