Hilarious Naruto Buzzfeed Memes Gets SasuNaru Trending Again

Buzzfeed covers a whole slew of topics with articles and lists that scour the world of pop culture. Now however, it seems they have been dragged into the world of Konoha and it’s one of Naruto’s most hilarious aspects. While a number of fans for the wildly popular ninja anime franchise will often “ship” Naruto and Sasuke as significant others, this isn’t a generally known bit of trivia to the public. When some representatives at Buzzfeed did a quick search on their phone, they mistakenly wandered into a brand new world they never knew existed.

Twitter User Joyces_Tribe shared this hilarious video where she managed to stop her friend from fully exploring all the corners of “SasuNaru” which is a hashtag that pushes for a relationship to spring forth between Naruto and Sasuke, even though they are currently with Hinata and Sakura respectively:

Okay yes I shipped sasunaru and yes I grabbed that phone https://t.co/QtnttEbTLI — ATribeCalledJoyce (@Joyces_Tribe) September 10, 2019

Naruto and Sasuke began their friendship as rivals within Team 7, being joined by their fellow young ninja Sakura and their teacher Kakashi. Both the last member of the Uchiha clan and the wielder of the nine tailed fox demon were never on the best of terms, but their relationship came to a head when Sasuke decided to leave the village of Konoha to train underneath the villain, Orochimaru. Throughout the sequel series, Naruto: Shippuden, Sasuke and Naruto led different paths but eventually met each other once again.

With that series ending with another titanic battle between the former friends, Naruto and Sasuke buried the hatchet and in the current series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with Naruto becoming the hokage of Konoha and Sasuke working in the shadows to assist the village in any way he can. With Naruto and Sasuke’s son and daughter members of the newest incarnation of Team 7, it seems that the pair will always be linked to one another, though maybe not in the way that some “shippers” are hoping for!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.