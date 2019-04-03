‘Naruto’ Fans Spot Cute Similarities Between Two Popular Couples

When it comes to romance, Naruto takes things slow. The series has introduced lots of couples during its run, but many of them came together off screen. Now, fans are honing in on two favorite ships, and they have noticed some strange similarities between them.

So, go figure. Who would have thought Minato and Naruto would have wooed their ladies the same way?

Recently, fans flocked when an image went viral on Reddit comparing Naruto’s romance with Hinata to that his father had with Kushina. The art, which can be seen below, shows how both couples share some visual themes.

For one, there is an image of Minato holding on to Kushina. The girl is cradled to his front in both his arms as Kushina looks up to Minato. This scene happened shortly after the girl was taken from the Leaf Village due to her Jinchuuriki status, and it was repeated by Naruto decades later. In his case, Naruto pulled the move in Naruto: The Last when he rescued Hinata from her captor, and it is hard to ignore the similarities here.

The next image is even harder to ignore. One sees Minato and Kushina fleeing back to the village against a backdrop of the moon. The young pair look cute, but Naruto takes his starry scene up to notch. The hero is seen kissing Hinata for the first time as they hover before the moon on a mission, so fans are loving the way Naruto followed in his father’s footsteps here.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

