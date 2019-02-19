‘Naruto’ Introduces First Cybernetic Villain

Naruto has introduced all sorts of bad guys over the year, and they’ve all had their quirks. Kisame was a walking shark, Sasori used a puppet body, and Zetsu was — well — whatever he was. The franchise is very familiar with eccentric villains, and it seems a new breed has debuted.

So, welcome to Naruto! The era of cybernetic villains has arrived, and they are ready to kick some butt.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out its latest chapter, and the update honed in on a big battle. With Kara after Kawaki, the organization sent Delta to bring back the boy. To do this, the Inner member decided to challenge Naruto Uzumaki, and the Hokage learned the vixen wasn’t all she looked to be.

After Delta revealed her eyes were technologically enhanced, Naruto learned it was more than just that.

“It isn’t just your eyes! Your legs too,” he said.

“Plus a whole lot more of me. I’m completely modified,” Delta revealed, confirming her body’s total cybernetic overhaul.

“A scientific ninja tool body,” Boruto said. “Just like Kawaki!”

Of course, fans aren’t too surprised to see the advent of such a villain. Kawaki has a similar body of his own, but his alliance is still in the balance. The first episode of Boruto revealed Kawaki goes dark side eventually, but Delta is the first villain to show out openly with her cybernetic gifts.

While her full powers have not been explored, Delta has some powerful upgrades at her disposal. Not only can her eye absorb jutsu similar to Momoshiki, but her limbs can morph into weapons at will. Delta has enhanced strength to boot, giving her an edge against everyday ninja. However, as fans know, Naruto isn’t what you would call an ordinary fighter; The hero is the Seventh Hokage for a reason, and this latest chapter ends with Naruto deciding to fight seriously against Delta when she begins flexing her high-tech skills.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.