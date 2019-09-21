Japanese Theme Park Opening Up New Naruto Attraction

The Naruto franchise has managed to not just spread its wings to the government installation of Area 51 with fans attempting to free aliens using the “Naruto Run”, but it has also created a real life theme park in Japan that almost perfectly re-creates the setting of Konoha. The theme park itself, Nijigen No Mori, is looking to gain even more patrons with an all new attraction for the Naruto theme park that sets up a mystery solving game for fans of the ninja franchise to solve. Creating an original story for the mystery attraction titled “Chapter Earth”, the mystery promises to incorporate many of the familiar characters of the series and incorporate new challenges into the park itself.

Crunchyroll shared the latest news on this new attraction via their Official Twitter Account, laying out the known details regarding “Chapter Earth” and the steps that fans can take to become a part of the mystery styled theme park attraction:

NEWS: Nijigen no Mori Theme Park Starts Offering NARUTO-Themed Real Mystery Solving Game ✨ More: https://t.co/lPCabSIwVE pic.twitter.com/DUrrfZBgvy — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 16, 2019

This new attraction which began earlier this month, will ask patrons of the park looking to participate to buy a “mystery solving kit” wherein Kakashi will ask them to assist the ninja of Konoha in solving the case of “Chapter Earth”. Fans who manage to complete the “mission” will also receive a special gift for their due diligence.

The theme park itself is chock full of not just Naruto lore and monuments such as Hokage Rock, but also a ton of costumed characters that are pulled straight from the anime ninja franchise, making you truly believe that you’ve stepped into the world of Konoha. Entry fees into the park are around $45 USD for adults, so if you’re looking to join the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village from both Naruto and Boruto, Nijigen No Mori is giving you your shot if you’re willing to make the trip.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.