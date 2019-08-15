Naruto Cosplay Perfectly Genderswaps Hatake Kakashi

Naruto cosplay may seem like a dime a dozen, but each look is unique. Fans put serious thought into each cosplay they do whether they’re casual or not. Of course, there are trends which cosplayers like to check out, and the most popular nowadays is gender bending. And thanks to one fan, Hatake Kakashi’s number has been called.

Over on Reddit, a fan known as Striyder92 posted a photo of their significant other. As you can see below, the girl photographed decided to cosplay Kakashi and give the infamous ninja a little female twist.

Just, don’t think that will stop the hero from reading Icha Icha Paradise. There isn’t much of anything which could stop Kakashi from reading his smut.

As you can check out above, the Kakashi cosplay is a simple one. A silver wig is styled loosely to combat the ninja’s usual updo, but this cosplay still uses a Leaf Village headband. With a mask settled over their face, the rest of Kakashi’s outfit remains mostly the same save for a crop top jacket. When it comes to everything else, all the details are kept the same down to the fingerless gloves and scar.

While Kakashi may not be a woman in the anime, the Naruto character has had time to level with lots of women. Not only did the ninja work with Rin as a genin, but he also worked with women like Kurenai and Anko. To top it off, Kakashi spent much of his life raising up Sakura as her first teacher, and that doesn’t even mention his time on Boruto yet.

How do you think this genderbent Naruto cosplay turned out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.