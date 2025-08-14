Naruto’s Best Student Gets Fateful Reunion in New Boruto Look

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s new chapter is on the horizon now, and with the start of a new story arc imminent, it seems like one character is about to get their long-awaited reunion after a hard-fought battle. The second arc of the series saw former “student” shinobi mentored by Naruto from the original manga, Konohamaru, grow his role within the series significantly. While Konohamaru’s fight against the Divine Tree might have been very short-lived, he and Team 7 came out mostly unscathed, and they are about to perform the series’ first unsealing of a Shinju victim.

A fresh teaser for Chapter 25 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been unveiled one week and two days ahead of its official launch, and the initial glimpse is now available. It features Konohamaru back at home, and he is holding the Thorn Soul Bulb retrieved after taking down Matsuri. Behind him are the Team 10 members of Shikadai, Inojin, and Chocho. Himawari also makes an appearance, and after a slight hesitation, Konohamaru inserts the Bulb into the tree that is holding Moegi unconscious. Unless something unexpected happens in the upcoming chapter, a reunion is on the docket, and given developments in the previous arc, it might also end up becoming the romantic reunion we deserve to see.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Teases Unsealing of Divine Tree Victims

While uneventful, the sneak peek has some interesting hidden details. For one, fans have been wondering how to free people who were bitten by a Claw Grime, and it seems it is much simpler than they thought. It also seems like Inojin, who was pierced in the chest by Jura and whose condition after Sakura and Himawari healed him was unknown, is back and healthy again. What Ikemoto has in store for the character and Team 10 after undoing this death will be something fans need to watch out for.

Himawari is interestingly wearing a new shirt that has markings of Kurama’s tails. This can only mean that during the time away from the village, she has become even friendlier with the Nine Tails, and possibly more in tune with his power. The upcoming chapter will be a relatively calm one and will focus on things outside the action, such as the ramifications of the mission in the Land of Wind, Boruto’s next steps, and what Jura and the Divine Trees are planning next. How the upcoming arc of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might be laid out in Chapter 25, and depending on the direction, it could be interesting.