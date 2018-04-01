New ‘Naruto’ Live-Action Play Casts Naruto, Sasuke

Over the years, the phrases ‘live-action’ and ‘anime’ have become unlikely enemies. A slew of underwhelming film adaptation burned the fandom awhile back, but the medium refuses to give up on its live-action aspiration. Films, TV series, and more continue to searching for the perfect adaptation recipe, but those aren’t the only avenues out there.

No, live-action anime plays are very popular abroad, and Japan’s next Naruto project has cast its leads.

As you can see below, Weekly Shonen Jump revealed the stars cast in the Naruto Kabuki play. Minosuke Bandou has been cast as Naruto while Hayato Nakamura oversees Sasuke. The pair are vetted actors within the Kabuki community, and fans have plenty to say about the castings.

Naruto Kabuki actors: Minosuke Bandou as Naruto and Hayato Nakamura as Sasuke. pic.twitter.com/EeX8772QCL — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 30, 2018

For those unfamiliar with Kabuki, the characters’ live-action posters seem a bit strange. The actors are dressed in ornate costumes that are based off their anime counterparts, but these have a more realistic aesthetic. Naruto is wearing his orange-and-black outfit, but his entire costume looks more armored than Naruto’s usual tracksuit number. As for Sasuke, the ninja is wearing the outfit he donned while studying under Orochimaru, but his grey silk top is way fancier than anything he rocked in the anime.

The actors are also older than their anime counterparts, and their dramatic expressions add to the age gap. However, that is just the style of Kabuki theater. The traditional medium dates back as far as the early 1600s, and it is known casually as avant-garde theater. Actors are known for wearing bold face paint, over-the-top outfits, and pulling exaggerated expressions. This style of theater has become an increasingly popular one for anime series, and fans have One Piece to thank for that trend. Eiichiro Oda’s classic series has had several Kabuki plays, and they have become so popular they are often filmed for theatrical releases as tickets sell out extremely fast. So, here’s to hoping that Naruto gets a similar reception when its new live-action play makes it Japanese debut.

