Naruto Cosplay Accesses The Sharingan With Madara Uchiha Genderbend

Arguably, the biggest villain in the franchise of Naruto was Madara Uchiha, the originating factor behind the formation of the Uchiha Clan. Responsible for the family that eventually spawned both Sasuke and Itachi, as well as being one of the first wielders of the Sharingan technique, it was revealed in the Naruto: Shippudenseries that the long thought dead master ninja was in fact alive. Attempting to take over the world with the help of Obito, Madara was eventually defeated thanks to the assembled forces of Konoha. Now, one fan has created an amazing genderbending cosplay that once again bring Madara to life!

Instagram Cosplayer KasumiShimaCosplay shared her amazing outfit that imagines the leader of the Uchiha Clan in a brand new light, sporting the red battle armor and trademark hairstyle that made the antagonist of Naruto unmistakable when he made his presence known:

When Madara returned in Shippuden, thanks in part to Kabito’s resurrection technique, he hit the ground floor running with an amazing battle against both the ninja of Konoha and the Sand Village! When Madara had eventually gained a serious power up, accessing the power of the Otsutsuki Clan, he came face to face with Might Guy, creating one of the most legendary battles of the franchise to date.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.