Naruto Reveals Adorable Fact about Ino’s Wedding

When it comes to Naruto, love is often in the air for its couples. The series isn’t actively coupling up heroes these days, but the series pushed its heroes into pairs before Boruto came around. Fans are well aware of the romance between Naruto and Hinata, but others from the Konoha 11 got together. As fans know, Ino ended up marrying Sai, but their vows weren’t the only emotional part of the nuptials.

It turns out another pair made Ino’s wedding more emotional than fans ever expected. Recently, a new Naruto Resuden novel went so far as to detail the scene. A fan on Reddit known as SaiinoIsLife posted a summary of the scene, and it turns out fans can blame the moment on Choji and Shikamaru.

“According to latest Naruto Retsuden Novel, Both Choji and Shikamaru cried at Ino’s wedding. Choji was bursting into tears and cried out loud, meanwhile Shikamaru cried silently, wishing only if Asuma was alive,” the summary reads.

“Ino and Sai’s wedding receipt is the only wedding among canon couples to have been mentioned after Naruto and Hinata’s wedding.”

So, there you have it! Team 10 takes home the award for the sappiest, and no one would dare take it away. Sure, Rock Lee may try to challenge the group, but Team 10 has got a lock on its emotions overall. Choji and Shikamaru aren’t afraid to tear up over Ino’s big day, and this novel proves that in a big way.

Of course, Shikamaru’s aside will get fans a bit teary. Any reference to Asuma is a blow in the wake of his death. Team 10 was shaken to its cour when Asuma died, and the team couldn’t rest until they avenged their fallen teacher. Now, all of Team 10 has undertaken new missions in life, and Ino’s wedding was one which the group had to have a good bawl over.

