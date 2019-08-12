Naruto Teases Sasuke and Sakura’s Grandparent Goals

There are some things Naruto fans never thought they would see Sasuke do. The notorious bad boy alienated millions of fans when he abandoned the Leaf Village to join up with Orochimaru, and many expected that to be that for Sasuke. However, he went on to surprise fans by not only coming home but marrying Sakura Haruno at that. And thanks to a new novel, fans have learned about his grandparenting goals.

You know, since it turns out the Uchiha’s wife has plans for them to get grandkids down the line.

Recently, the side novel Sasuke Retsuden went live, and it was there fans saw the Leaf Village couple interact. The novel follows Sasuke and Sakura just before Boruto begins as they undergo a mission together, and it ends with a curious note from Sakura.

After receiving a wedding ring from her husband, the medical ninja is sad to learn she cannot wear the jewelry while working. However, Sakura says she looks forward to the day she becomes a grandmother as she will be able to wear the ring once more.

“One day, when I become a grandmother, I’ll have some free time because I’ll definitely be retired from working, right? If so, I’ll try to wear it then,” Sakura says (via Organic Dinosaur) before adding, “When Sasuke-kun becomes a grandfather, he’ll clearly remember about this right, right?”

Clearly, Sakura has little doubt that she will become a grandmother down the line, and Sasuke will join in as a grandfather. The couple do have a daughter Sarada Uchiha who is a main character in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. If the girl so chooses, she could make this dream a reality for her parents, but fans are having a hard time imagining the genin girl as a mom. But with the Uchiha clan prime for repopulation, it seems more than likely Sarada will have kids which means Sasuke will get to go full Grandpa Mode in the distant future.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.