One Piece Creator Inks Wild New Sketch of Gear Fifth Luffy

When Monkey D. Luffy was facing the odds against Kaido and his Beast Pirates during One Piece’s Wano Arc, the cards were not stacked in favor of the Straw Hat Captain. Despite having the ability to use four gears in taking on the dragon warrior, Kaido routinely had the upper hand when it came to fighting for the isolated nation’s future. Luckily, Luffy was given an ace up his sleeve that he wasn’t previously aware of, achieving a new transformation dubbed Gear Fifth. Granting the anime protagonist a power that transformed him into a living cartoon, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has a new take on the powerful form.

Following the decisive battle in Wano, Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirate crew wasted little time in traveling to a new locale. Arriving on Future Island, the Thousand Sunny’s crew has learned much from the enigmatic Dr. Vegapunk. Formally one of the greatest scientists working in the employ of the World Government, Vegapunk is looking to make up for his past sins by backing Luffy and company. Unfortunately for the Straw Hats, shacking up with Vegapunk has put them in the crosshairs of the navy and now they’ll have to deal with the fallout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: Gear Fifth Gets New Eiichiro Oda Art

Since arriving on Future Island, Monkey has had the chance to once again call upon the power of Gear Fifth in the anime adaptation. Faced with a much stronger Rob Lucci, Luffy was able to score a definitive victory, though the fight against the World Government is far from over. As the television series attempts to hit the same events as the manga, expect some of the biggest battles of the series to date if the source material is any indication.

https://x.com/pewpiece/status/1822178974484623746

As One Piece fans have come to discover, Gear Fifth has some serious ties to the Grand Line’s past and the mysterious character known as Joy Boy. While there are still plenty of questions surrounding Luffy’s new ultimate form, it’s a safe bet that more will be revealed by Oda. However the Straw Hat Pirates end their quest, there are sure to be some wild battles to come in One Piece’s future thanks to Gear Fifth.

Want to follow along with the Straw Hat Pirates as their grand finale approaches? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Grand Line.