One Piece Remake Will Avoid the Original Series’ Censorship

The One Piece is a new anime remaking Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series from the very beginning, and this new adaptation will be avoiding the censorship seen in the original anime adaptation. While the One Piece anime is celebrating 25 years with over 1100 episodes under its belt as of the time of this publication, it’s a lot more brutal now than when the series first began years ago. In fact, some of the rougher edges from the early sagas in Oda’s manga didn’t quite make the jump fully to the anime adaptation. But that’s going to change with the new anime.

The One Piece is not only going to be a new anime taking on Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, but the team behind Wit Studio adapting the series has revealed their intention to not change things vastly from the original work. Director Masashi Koizuka opened up about the new remake during a special presentation as part of One Piece Day 2024, and revealed his intention to utilize the best parts of the manga without changing it “so vastly” from the original as the most intriguing parts of it to him are those deeper themes.

“Themes in the original manga is deep. Like war, or stepping in topics of race. It allows all ages of readers to ponder about it and be entertained at the same time. This is the most intriguing part of the manga in my opinion,” Koizuka stated. “This is the fascination of the work. But, each of the characters have a strong background story and they all have interesting lives they went through. Like Nami pushing Luffy, and asking for his help when she can’t take it anymore. Even though it’s the early part of the story, I still like it, and I don’t want to change it so vastly from the original manga.”

Elaborating further, Koizuka revealed his intentions for the new One Piece anime, “Deep down, I have a strong desire to utilize the best part of the manga. To do so, there will be difference between a film being incorporated with these details. It’s up to us how we can fill in the gaps between the work. This is part of our identity in this project, and adds a uniqueness to The One Piece created by WIT Studio. In short, I’m confident that people who grew up with Oda-sensei’s One Piece can enjoy this, and so can people seeing One Piece for their first time.”

So it sounds like The One Piece will be steering into those rougher edges seen in Oda’s original manga, and that might mean bloodier or darker takes on the anime than seen before.