Naruto Fans are Dubbing Boruto’s Newest Opening as the Best Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has had plenty of openings over the course of its two-hundred plus episodes, but for many fans, the latest theme song for the anime hits a bit differently as the tenth opening has premiered. Created by the band FLOW, who has had a hand in the series prior, the new opening is turning a lot of heads while also giving fans an idea of upcoming events in the trials and tribulations of Team 7.

Aside from giving fans a rocking new tune, the opening theme gives us a look at a new enemy that appears to be attempting to kidnap Boruto’s sister, Himawari, which also sees the re-formation of the new Team 7, which takes the original three members of Boruto, Mitsuki, and Sarada and adds Kawaki to the mix. With the former vessel now an official ninja of Konoha as well as a member of the Uzumaki family, it’s clear that he’s taking this new status to heart as he wears one of the patented headbands around his neck this time around.

What do you think of the banging new opener for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? What’s been your favorite Naruto opening theme throughout the course of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

