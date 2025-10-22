Naruto Reveals Shocking Reason Why Sarada Uchiha Dodged Eida’s Power in Latest Chapter

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex might not have an anime adaptation as of yet, but this isn’t stopping the manga from its creator, Masashi Kishimoto, and artist Ikemoto from diving into wild territory. With the son of the Seventh Hokage slowly but surely fighting against the brainwashing that Eida placed upon the ninja world, the former Kara member still has her powers intact. While most of the world looks favorably on Eida thanks to her reality manipulation abilities, Sarada and Sumire were somehow able to dodge the enchantment. In the latest manga chapter, the reasoning behind why Sasuke’s daughter evaded the mental manipulation is revealed.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 27, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Following Eida’s discovery that Sumire and Sarada were faking being under her power, Daemon’s sister reveals why the Konoha ninjas were free from her influence. Eida realizes that Boruto’s friends were unchanged thanks to Eida herself. As the former Kara member explains, “It’s unnatural, no matter how you look at it, how the two of you who are not Ohtsutsuki managed to elude omnipotence’s influence. Is it because Boruto, an Ohtsutsuki, has stolen your heart? No, that alone can’t explain it. There are plenty of others, both in and outside the village, who carry a torch for Kawaki and Boruto.”

Eida continues, “So if that’s all it takes to evade my ability, then there ought to be more people like you out there, but there aren’t. It’s just the two of you, which leaves just one possibility. I must’ve excluded you both. Unconsciously, of course. I must’ve wished it to be so, and omnipotence made it happen. Sarada, remember what you said that day? ‘How about we just be ordinary friends?’ It made me so happy because that was something I’d been wanting forever, even before I met you in person.”

Eida’s Unconscious Fumble

Following this discovery, Eida attempts to wrap her mind around why she let the pair be free of her influence, “Maybe since we were all people whose hearts had been stolen by Ohtsutsuki? Either way, it represented the kind of normal interpersonal relationships I’d been wishing for. I really don’t see either of you trying to harm me at this point, and besides, I actually don’t think I’d mind anymore if you were the ones to kill me.”

In a surprising move, both Sumire and Sarada welcome Eida’s embrace, proving that they are truly friends to the former villain turned shaky Konoha ally. Aside from Eida, the Hidden Leaf Village is still fighting against a much bigger threat in the Divine Trees, the new villainous beings that pose a threat to Konoha and Kara alike. While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex hasn’t hinted at hitting the small screen anytime soon, things are continuing to blow up in Konoha.

