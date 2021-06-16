Naruto Promo Sets Up Boruto's Biggest Battle to Date

✖

Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha have seen it all at this point. From rogue villains to the Akatsuki and Kazuya, these heroes have faced down every sort of villain out there. The arrival of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations gave them the chance to fight yet another Otsutsuki, but that is not all. It seems another big villain is coming for the duo, and a new promo teases this fight to be their biggest yet.

The preview for Boruto episode 204 set up the whole ordeal. Sasuke and Naruto have been taken to a remote location by Jigen that exists outside of their world. This will force the heroes to fight for their lives, and Jigen is confident in his ability to handle the Hidden Leaf legends.

Boruto Episode 204 Preview. This animation is really close to 175 which is Really Great! #boruto pic.twitter.com/5nyNSmk3EP — Jackson ジャクソン{JIGEN SZN} (@Boruto4life) June 13, 2021

As you can see above, the promo shows Naruto and Sasuke as they prepare for battle. They are both taken back by how strong Jigen is, and the clip ends with them unlocking their ultimate forms. Naruto is seen wielding the full Kyuubi shroud, and Sasuke is shown in full Susanoo garb. The last time fans saw these forms in Boruto was during Momoshiki's arc, and fans will remember how crazy the trio's fight was.

With this big battle on the way, fans are expecting the best from Boruto episode 204. Its animation will need to be on point to impress fans, and netizens know the show can do it. Boruto will have to dig deep to do Jigen's first fight justice, but fans of the series have faith in light of this promo.

Want to catch up with Boruto? You can find the anime online through services like Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, it can be read digitally through Viz Media's Shonen Jump vault.

What do you think of this latest Boruto promo? Are you expecting big things from this Boruto battle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.