Naruto Fandom Embraces Inktober with Magekyou Sharingan Tattoo

Naruto has unleashed a series devastating new attack techniques in the world of anime, with the Uchiha clan specifically managing to perform a slew of different moves thanks in part to their retinal based abilities with the Sharingan. Sasuke Uchiha managed to tap into this power at a young age, but it was only until his subsequent fight with his brother Itachi that he managed to get to the next level. After witnessing Itachi’s death, Sasuke managed to gain access to the Mangekyou Sharingan, a much more powerful version of the ninjutsu. Now, one fan has decided to honor this attack with a stylish tattoo of their own.

Reddit User GreasyDonutBoy shared his friend’s tattoo, which takes the design of the Manekyou Sharingan, and the crows that usually follow it, and put together an amazing tattoo that clearly does a service to the Naruto franchise and specfiically, the Uchiha clan:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sasuke Uchiha had a rough childhood to say the least. Early in his life, his family and clan was killed by his brother Itachi, who left Sasuke alive following the massacre. Swearing revenge on his brother, Sasuke attempted to gain more power in order to eventually get his vengeance upon him. Eventually, in Naruto: Shippuden, Sasuke and Itachi came to blows, with the eldest brother dying as a result.

Following their titanic tussle, Sasuke awakened the power of the Mangekyou Sharingan and was able to access new abilities that came with it. His eyes could now create an all encompassing black flame that swallowed whatever it touched called the Ameratsu and his power increased overall. As the franchise moved forward, Sasuke would only grow more powerful, obtaining new abilities such as the Rinnegan. Though he has mellowed out recently in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, he is still as powerful as ever.

What do you think of this tattoo showing off the Mangekyou Sharingan? What other Naruto tattoos have you seen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.