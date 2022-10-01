Naruto: Sasuke Manga Gets a Release Date

Sasuke Uchiha has remained a villager in the Hidden Leaf Village throughout Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the Sharingan wielder changing astronomically from the first episode to the current war against Kara we've come to see today. While the last Uchiha Clan member hasn't received his own anime series, a manga adaptation focusing on a story from his past has received a release date, as Sasuke: Retsuden will be hitting the newsstands later this month.

Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust first hit the scene in 2019 as a novel by writer Jun Esaka, with the creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, sharing new art for the story which took place following the events of Naruto: Shippuden but before the start of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Throughout Shippuden's events, Sasuke was struggling to find his place in the world and took a number of actions that could definitely be considered villainous as he looked to discover the secrets behind his brother's reasoning when it came to eliminating their family.

The Official Twitter Account for Naruto shared not just the release date for this new Sasuke manga, but also revealed that the manga following Kakashi, Might Guy, and Mirai in Naruto Konoha Shinden Steam Ninja Scroll will also be hitting the stands later this month to deliver a one-two punch:

While the "Hot Spring" storyline has already received an anime adaptation in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke Retsuden has yet to be brought to the small screen. Considering how many interesting elements this novel revealed, it wouldn't come as a surprise if it eventually is adapted to the anime.

The official synopsis for this unique Sasuke story, exploring not just the Uchiha but his relationship with the mother of his child, Sakura, reads as such:

"Sasuke goes to the Astronomy Institute of Research, far away from the Land of Fire. In order to find traces of the Rikudo Sennin, he joins Sakura on this journey and begins a secret investigation. However, a life-or-death plan is already in place! The married couple must take on the challenges that come with this surprising research."

Will you be picking up this Sasuke spin-off story when it lands later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village.