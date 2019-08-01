Recent Side Novel Reveals Touching Sasuke, Naruto Moment

Most folks may not have heard of the recent release of the Naruto franchise’s novel: Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust but die-hard fans may want to take note as it is going a long way toward showing new sides of some of the characters you’ve gotten to know over the years. This particular novel follows Sasuke, and his now wife Sakura, as they explore their individual experiences with “life and death” while Naruto suffers from a unique illness within the Fire Nation. Written by Jun Esaka, the light novel shows a brand new side to the last Uchiha!

Twitter User OrganicDinosaur posted the excerpt from the novel where Sasuke worries over Naruto’s fate, something we don’t normally see from the often stoic and quiet ninja:

Meanwhile, Dadruto still does not seem to be doing well at all from the the beginning of Sasuke Retsuden. Papasuke’s genuine concern for him broke his usual stoic demeanor, which I thought was pretty touching~ 😔 pic.twitter.com/irDg5uy1Uj — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) July 31, 2019

The events of these light novels take place after the events of Naruto: Shippuden, following the Fourth Ninja World War and the final conflict between Naruto and Sasuke that nearly resulted in both of their deaths. At its heart, the Naruto franchise is the story of the relationship between the soon to be Hokage and the Sharingan wielder. If there is ever an entry that further explores this pairing, it’s certainly worth checking out.

The Naruto Retsuden series features three novels all written by Esaka and will each feature a new illustration by Kishimoto. The first novel, Naruto: Kakashi Retsuden: The Sixth Hokage and the Failure Boy, released earlier this year and followed Kakashi as he stumbles on village with a “failure” of a ruler. He then decides to take the young ruler under his wing and show him the ropes. The final novel, Naruto Retsuden, is scheduled to release in Japan this October and will focus on themes teamwork and technology.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.