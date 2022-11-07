Naruto Introduces Another Surprising Sharingan Weakness

Naruto has taught fans everything they know about the Sharingan, and after all these years, we are still discovering more. It may be hard to believe, but the Uchiha family is uncovering details about their bloodline talent despite its legendary status. From strengths to surprises, the clan has learned it all, and now a new cliffhanger has outed a surprising weakness of the Sharingan.

And what could it be? Well, it is similar in a way to how Gai counters the Sharingan. The jounin simply doesn't look any ninja in the eye if they have the Sharingan during the battle. But as for a man named Zansul, well – he just reflects the deadly doujutsu back at the user.

What Is the Weakness?

The moment became clear at the end of The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust's new chapter. This week welcomed chapter two to the fray, and fans were quick to eat up the top-rated series. Artist Shingo Kimura pulled out all the stops with their inking this issue, and at the end of chapter two, fans learned Zansul can resist the Sharingan because of his glass eyes.

READ MORE: Naruto Promo Kicks Off New Boruto Arc With Sasuke: Watch | Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Scores Huge Numbers With Its Debut

Yes, you did read that right. The jail leader has prosthetic eyes or some sort of bloodline quirk that gives him glass eyeballs. Sasuke found this out the hard way when he tried to use the Sharingan against the jailer to no avail. The glass eyes prevent Zansul from falling prey to genjutsu because they act as a barrier between the technique and his brain. So of course, Sasuke's plans to deceive the warden just went down the drain.

Now, fans are curious how Zansul's eyes came to be this way, and he might not be the only one sporting such eyes. After all, the man controls a velociraptor by the name of Meno, and the beast can resist the Sharingan as well. It seems something strange is going on at this prison, and while Sasuke is more than strong enough to handle it, he cannot rely on his bloodline talent any longer.

What do you think about this latest reveal? Are you liking Naruto's new manga so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.