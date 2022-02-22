Naruto is keeping the Hidden Leaf Village’s spark alive in 2022 even after all this time. While shows like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continue the mainline series, spin-off projects are in the works behind the scene to keep fans busy. Even some old-school stores are making a comeback as Naruto is bringing more of its light novels to life, and Sasuke Retsuden just got an official synopsis for its special adaptation.

The update comes from Shueisha as Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust shared its first blurb. The story, which was first published as a light novel, is preparing to make its move to manga. Naturally, this means the story is about to open up to a ton of readers, so its synopsis is here to tease what’s ahead.

“Sasuke goes to the Astronomy Institute of Research, far away from the Land of Fire. In order to find traces of the Rikudo Sennin, he joins Sakura on this journey and begins a secret investigation. However, a life-or-death plan is already in place! The married couple must take on the challenges that come with this surprising research,” the blurb reads.

As you can see, this spin-off is firmly set after Naruto: Shippuden is finished. Sasuke and Sakura are married at this point, and this manga will follow the couple on a secret mission. As Sasuke’s journeys take him far outside the Land of Fire, the Uchiha will find themselves tested by unknown threats, and that isn’t even considering their newlywed status. Now, it seems Naruto is ready to bring this spin-off to manga readers, and this synopsis has fans hyped for its release!

What do you make of this latest peek at Naruto‘s next spin-off? Will you be checking out this manga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Rocha_Luana