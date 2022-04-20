Naruto Has Laid Down Sasuke's Worst Death Flag Yet

✖

If there is one thing Naruto fans like to avoid, it would be death. There are few things worse than having your favorite character in a manga die, and Naruto has proven as much time and again. From Jiraiya to Asuma and beyond, a slew of heroes have died for others in Naruto, and the most recent update from its sequel has fans counting one of Sasuke's biggest death flags yet.

The whole thing came to light when Shonen Jump put out its latest issue. It was there fans got their monthly update from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Sasuke appears in it ever so briefly. The man is seen talking with Boruto, and it is there the death flag crops up.

It is planted shortly after Boruto stresses he was the one who told Kawaki to kill him. Sure, his seal might have saved him in the end, but Boruto was fine dying at Kawaki's hand if it meant saving the village. So of course, the boy explained the whole situation like this:

"He's the only one I could've made such an unreasonable request to because we acknowledge each other as bros. And it's likely the same for him. He did it because we're bros. He understood and accepted my resolve."

Sasuke fans were put on high alert later on when the Uchiha revisited his student's deadly resolve. The older ninja says he "might be the one having to show his resolve" next, and that is as ominous as it sounds.

After all, Boruto's resolve led him to kill himself while Kawaki's belief led him to kill his brother. If this is the kind of resolve Sasuke is tapping into, well – neither is a great option. Boruto can stand on his own two feet, but Naruto fans cannot imagine the franchise without its two main heroes. So if Sasuke plans to sacrifice himself similar to Boruto, we'd like to ask him to reconsider.

Do you think Naruto could ever really kill off Sasuke? Is that even an option the manga should consider...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.