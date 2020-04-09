Naruto: Shippuden Cosplay Unleashes The Evil Of Madara And Obito

Perhaps there were no bigger villains in the history of the Naruto franchise than the pair of Obito and Madara Uchiha, with these cosplayers unleashing their collective evil in an amazing display! The two antagonists were partly responsible for the creation of the Akatsuki, the nefarious collective that acted as the main villains throughout the first two series of the franchise. With members like Pain, Itachi, these two and a handful of others, the group was easily one of the biggest threats that faced Konoha for some time, though some brand new challengers have recently made themselves known!

Obito and Madara were some insane level threats for the world at large, attempting to change the world to their whim by collecting the Jinchuuriki and their tailed beast in order to create a massive ninjutsu that would put everyone on the planet under their control. While Obito first appeared as the mysterious Tobi, it was later revealed that he was the former team mate to Kakashi, being the one to give the Copy Cat Ninja his trademark Sharingan. With the pair of long though dead villains amassing their power, they were nearly able to accomplish their task but a combination of Naruto and his fellow ninjas of the Hidden Leaf were able to bring their plan to a halt!

Instagram d00mCosplay shared this amazing pair of cosplayers that bring the biggest threat to the Hidden Leaf in the anime series of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden respectively to life, showing off the unmitigated power of the Akatsuki’s strongest members:

