New Boruto Opening Sets Up Naruto's Most Emotional Scene

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is hiding set up for Naruto Uzumaki's most emotional scene in the series yet with its newest opening theme sequence! The anime has kicked off the next phase of the greater Kawaki saga, Otsutsuki Awakening, with the newest episode of the series and not only did it introduce the next big threat from the Kara group but it laid out some major teases as to what we can expect from the rest of the arc. This was especially the case with the newest opening theme for the series that has been a huge hit with fans.

Episode 206 of the series introduced the ninth opening theme, and with it brought some major teases for some huge events that happened in the manga not that long ago. There were not only teases of some big fights coming our way for Naruto and the others, but there was one specific and highly emotional tease that anime fans probably did catch right away as it was lacking the context of what came before and after. Check out the look at the scene itself below (as shared by @E_L_AI_N_E on Twitter), and light spoilers below for what this scene entails:

IMAGINE BEING ANIME ONLY AND SEEING THIS😭😭😭🤧 pic.twitter.com/AhrxKhXjWQ — ✨Elaine✨ Code Supremacy😩 (@E_L_AI_N_E) July 4, 2021

To best explain this particular tease without diving into full spoilers is a little tough, but the tease itself sees an injured Sasuke, Kawaki, and Boruto standing over Naruto's body. We then see Naruto's eyes open, and tears begin to flow before it cuts away to the final scenes of the opening. This scene itself reflects a fairly recent event of the manga, and teases that the anime will continue to adapt the series at least until the end of that phase of the Kawaki saga.

This particular scene comes after the final climactic fight of the Otsutsuki Awakening arc overall, and ties into the brief flashes of new forms for Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki, and even Jigen that we see in the opening through their silhouettes. It's been the most emotional scene for Naruto in the manga to date, and we're still seeing how this impacts the series going forward with each new chapter of the series. That's just how fresh of a wound this scene in particular is.

Either way, what did you think seeing this scene in Boruto's newest opening? What did you think of the new opening overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!