Naruto Just Took a Hidden Leaf Bachelor Off the Market

Naruto has been around for ages now, and in that time, some of its top heroes have been taken out of the dating pool. After worming through the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans have watched Team 7 fall in love, and the trio is not alone in their pursuit. Most of the Konoha 11 have fallen in love, and now, one of its toughest fighters is off the market.

Yes, that is right. The manga has introduced the world to Kiba's lover, and the pair are a match made in heaven.

Kiba's Perfect Match

If you are keeping up with The Steam Ninja Scrolls, the new manga is taking Naruto on a new adventure, and Mirai is along for the ride. The story follows Asuma's daughter as she accompanies Gai and Kakashi on a trip all while wrestling with her self-doubt. It is there she comes face-to-face with Kiba, and he seems to have just moved in with his lover Tamaki.

As the manga shows, the two are in the midst of a spat, and it is because of their warring philosophy on pets. Kiba is obviously all about dogs thanks to Akamaru, but Tamaki is the opposite. She is cat crazy, and the two are seen butting heads in the Land of Steam. Of course, the two hot-heads are still loving even with this pet preference between them. And given how Kiba acts around Tamaki, well – you can tell the ninja is smitten.

Of course, this is not the first time the series has checked in on Tamaki. The character is an anime original as she was introduced to Kiba's team during the Blank Period. By the time Konoha Hiden was written, Tamaki had moved to the village, and The Hidden Steam Scrolls marks the couple's first appearance in the New Era. Now, the manga has solidified the couple for all to see. And of course, you can always check out the anime's partial adaptation of this arc online. Naruto Shippuden did adapt some of this story before wrapping, and it gives us little glimpses of Kiba's romance with Tamaki.

