Naruto Is Going All Out with Its October 10th Birthday Bash

Today is October 10th, and for anime lovers, the date pretty much marks a holiday by now. Over the years, a number of anime have used the date for big events or birthdays, but none can compete with Naruo's claim of the tenth. After all, the series made it clear Naruto was born on October 10th under some unfortunate circumstances, and fans are celebrating the big day in style.

As you can see below, the Internet is filled with tributes to Naruto for his birthday. After all, today does mark the hero's 23rd birthday. Creator Masashi Kishimoto brought Naruto to life back in 1999, and fans have been celebrating October 10th since.

Of course, Naruto is not the only shonen hero with a birthday today. Mob Psycho 100 took cue from the series and made sure Arataka Reigen was born on this day. Gintama did the same with its lead Gintoki, and as for Haikyuu, fans will know Yu Nishinoya was born on October 10th to boot.

All of these characters are being celebrated as expected, but given the global popularity of Naruto, no one is more visible today than the blonde ninja. Hundreds of thousands are wishing the hero the best, after all. Of course, many others are revisiting the anime and manga in celebration of the tenth, and it is easier to find them now than ever before. Sites like Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming Naruto in all its series, and of course, Viz Media has released all of Kishimoto's manga stateside.

READ MORE: Naruto Releases Special 20th Anniversary Poster | Naruto Shares Special 20th Anniversary Reel: Watch

Want to know more about Naruto? You can read up on the series' official synopsis here: "The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!"

Are you keeping up with Naruto's adventures these days as Hokage? Which part of the franchise is your favorite...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.