Naruto Tattoo Summons The Reaper With The Fourth Hokage

Naruto hasn't been shy about entering the anime fan tattoo game, with symbols such as the Sharingan and Rinnegan leaving their mark, and one fan of the Hidden Leaf Village has decided to get a killer tattoo that brings together the Fourth Hokage, Minato, and the Reaper himself. The Fourth Hokage might be gone, but he certainly isn't forgotten as his son, Naruto, has followed in Minato's footsteps by becoming the Seventh Hokage and attempting to protect the citizens of the Hidden Leaf Village from threats like the Akatsuki and the Kara Organization to name a few.

The "Reaper", aka Dead Demon Consuming Seal, is one of the darkest jutsus in the history of the Naruto franchise, which first appeared when the Third Hokage battled against Orochimaru during the Chunin Exams. Bringing out the terrifying creature in an attempt to separate Orochimaru from his dark abilities, summoning this technique means that the wielder will die when the Seal has been performed. Thanks to its devastating after-effects, it's definitely no surprise to see that the Reaper hasn't made any returns to the Shonen franchise that was created by Masashi Kishimoto and continues to this day with the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Instagram User Mr. Pinks XX shared this insane tattoo that displays the Fourth Hokage Minato being overshadowed by the Dead Demon Consuming Seal, which hasn't made many appearances outside the initial Shonen series of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden respectively:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Pinks (@mrpinksxx)

Much like the Reaper, Minato hasn't appeared that often following his death caused by the Nine-Tailed Fox, though he did come back from the dead during the events of Naruto Shippuden in order to help his son battle against the nefarious team of rogue ninjas known as the Akatsuki. Holding a piece of the Nine-Tailed Fox within himself, Minato created an insane tag-team with his son but then returned to the land of the dead after expressing just how proud he was of Naruto.

Currently, Boruto could certainly use the help of the Fourth Hokage as he struggles with his friends against the threat of the Kara Organization in both the pages of the manga and in the anime.

